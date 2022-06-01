EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A registered sex offender is behind bars again after police say he molested an 8-year-old child in Evansville.

Dashone Burton, 28, was arrested Tuesday after officers say they were sent to a local hospital to meet with the victim’s mother.

According to a police report, the child told police that Burton did stuff to him that he did not like and that it happened more than once.

The victim’s mother told police she knew Burton for a few months by a different name.

Police say the victim identified Burton in a photo lineup.

The police report identifies Burton as a sexually violent predator.

He was been arrested several times in the past for sexual crimes against children.

Burton is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.