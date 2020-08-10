EPD: No suspect in South Side shooting Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A quiet southside Evansville neighborhood rocked by the sounds of gunfire in a violent overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Evansville Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after midnight near Wall Street and Evans Avenue in the area of Glenwood school.

When officers arrived at the scene they say they found a victim who’d been shot in the head and leg.

Nearby neighbors who didn’t want to be identified say they heard the shots but did not witness the shooting.

“The accident happened in the middle of the night and I was in the bathroom, using the bathroom and I heard the first gunshots, and I heard other guns and I thought it was fireworks but what they need to do is stop the violence around here,” said the neighbor. “I don’t know what was going down, I saw the young man’s car shot up and the brother and sister came out of the house crying.”

Police say the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

Evansville Police Officer Phil Smith originally said the victim was unresponsive but breathing. There’s still no update on the victim’s condition.

Some neighbors told police they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. After a night of violence on their street, neighbors say they are fed and have had enough.

“Stop the violence and be safe…we just need the peace that’s all we just need the peace around here,” the neighbor said. “The violence going on, but you had to bring it on this street over here on this side of town to make the violence going on happening around here and I’m tired and over it.”

Evansville Police say they currently have no suspects in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)