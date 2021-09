EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating an overnight reported stabbing on the city’s Southeast side.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pollack Avenue. Police say the victim was uncooperative and did not tell officers anything. When asked about the situation, the man would not elaborate on the situation to officers.

He was transported to the hospital with a stab wound. The case has been forwarded to detectives who will follow up and investigate.