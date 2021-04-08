EPD surprises students with Disney trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police officers paid visits to some neighborhoods today — they had some good news to deliver to some very deserving kids that will have an impact on their lives well into their adult years.

“Cops Connecting with Kids” has been rewarding hard-working students for several years. On Thursday, they surprised some McGary middle school eighth-graders.

One of the winners, Tyler Singleton said, “It’s a lot to take in when you hear the sirens and all that.”

McGary middle school’s principal says they wanted to make some noise to celebrate these model students.

“We look for someone who is not necessarily a straight-A student, but you know, somebody that’s going to work hard in the classroom, they’re going to model for other kids,” said Dale Naylor.

“It’s such a great honor to have him selected for this. And we really appreciate all the work for the school this year, especially this year,” said Jennifer Singleton.

“My dad was like police coming for you, and I was like ohhh what did I do?” said winner Brendon McCleary.

“I was very proud of him, we get told all the time what a good kid he is, so yes I’m very proud of him,” said Kyle McCleary.

Chief Billy Bolin and Assistant Chief of Police Phil Smith have made several of these trips.

“Getting with them letting them know that, hey, we’re human behind the badge in a uniform, we identify with you, we’re here to listen to you,” said Smith.

“It’s really heartwarming when you see these kids how excited they are,” said Bolin.

The trip will be June 28 to July 3 and will include trips to water parks, as well.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)