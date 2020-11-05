EPD: suspect says he’s part of COVID relief agency, withdraws thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman reported to police she has been scammed out of money by someone who said he represented a COVID relief agency.

EPD says the suspect was caught on camera withdrawing monies out of the bank on two separate occasions and that he was able to convince the woman and her daughter that the agency would assist people in need with their bills.

The man told the women he needed their account information to deposit monies into the accounts for them and they gave him $500 cash in advance.

He falsely deposited the monies into the account then withdrew more than $3,600 from the two accounts, according to police.

EPD did not release any suspect information.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)