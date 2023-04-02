EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are investigating after they said $4,000 worth of diamond rings were stolen from an Evansville jewelry store.

Police said two women entered Droste’s on South Green River Road on Friday.

According to a police report, one of the women saw a jewelry case that was not locked and took a tray of diamond rings.

Police said one woman seemed to be acting as a look-out while the other woman put the rings in her purse.

Officers said it was all caught on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.