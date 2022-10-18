EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department invites you to join them at Bosse Field on October 25 at 5 -7 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of safe trick-or-treating.

The event is a collaboration with the DEA, law enforcement and community organizations, with the aim of putting prevention materials in the hands of families and their youth.

One of the community organizations is Cops Connecting with Kids, a group whose mission is to form relationships between local law enforcement and community members in hopes of reducing crime rates.

EPD officials say they can’t wait to see the community having fun and being safe while trick-or-treating and remind the public, “drugs are a trick, not a treat.”