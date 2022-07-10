EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said two people were charged with neglect after someone found a baby alone on a porch in Evansville.

On Saturday night, officers were sent to the 1300 block of W Columbia Street and found the caller holding the baby.

According to a police report, the person said they were walking down the street and heard a baby crying. The person told police they knocked on the door of the home but no one answered.

Police said they knocked on the door and Cierra Holt, 25, answered and said she did not know how the baby got out. Police also said the father, Travis Crowe, 25, did not know how the child got outside.

According to a police report, the child’s grandfather told officers that this happens all the time. Officer said that the grandfather even installed a lock on the door to keep this from happening.

Officers said they contacted CPS and the children were left with the grandfather.

Holt and Crowe were both arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent.