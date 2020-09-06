EPD: Two hit and runs reported Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police responded to two separate hit and runs where pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police reports.

The first incident happened outside of Xcess Evansville on Fulton Avenue. The victim said a woman hit her car, so then she went to confront the woman.

The victim told police the woman then hit her in the leg with her vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Then around 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assault in the 1300 block of South Alvord Boulevard.

Police say the suspect drove their vehicle into the victim, causing him to roll up onto the hood and windshield. The victim said he didn’t have injuries and no arrest was made.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)