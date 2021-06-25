EPD: Two people stabbed on East Side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say two people have been stabbed on the city’s East Side late Friday night. Officer Taylor Merriss confirms detectives are investigating in the 4400 block of Washington Avenue.

According to EPD, two people were transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries. Officials say the people involved in the incident got into a fight that led up to the stabbing. Crime scene units and detectives are still gathering evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.