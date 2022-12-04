EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car.

Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground.

Police said the man told them that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandrea Johnson, and she chase him with her car and hit him.

Officers said Johnson also hit a fence and sign on Franklin Street and left the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital. According to police, Johnson was later found and arrested.

She was charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon.