EPD: Woman arrested after road rage incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested Friday after she hit another woman in the head with a gun.

Officers said they were sent to the CVS parking lot on East Morgan Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Police said Darrian Johnson, 21, and the victim were arguing about a road rage incident and it turned physical.

According to a police report, Johnson then pulled out a gun and hit the victim in the head.

Johnson was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and her bond was set at $3,000.