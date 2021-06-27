EPD: Woman arrested after trying to tase store employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrested a woman after they say she tried to tase a store employee Sunday.

Officers were sent to Gabe’s on North Green River Road after someone called police saying a customer was tasing an employee.

An employee told police 20-year-old Deoshmonya Beans stole items from the store and tried to tase him.

The employee told police Beans was a known shoplifter, so they were keeping an eye on her. He says she walked out of the store with a cart full of items and he followed her to the parking lot.

He says he grabbed the cart and started going back in the store, but Beans tried to tase him.

Police say surveillance video shows Beans forcing the employee back into the store with her stun device, then picking up a bag of merchandise outside and leaving.

Police say the stolen items were recovered and totaled more than $600.

Beans faces several charges.