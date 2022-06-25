EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Henderson woman faces charges after police say she was recklessly driving with children in the car in Evansville.

Police say they spotted a car speeding on Oak Hill Road early Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the officer turned on their emergency lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police say they were going about 80 miles an hour to catch up to the vehicle. The speed limit was 35 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver, Remeika Green, 20, eventually stopped at a gas station.

Officers say they found marijuana and a stolen gun on one of the passengers. Police say this person was sitting next to two children in the back seat of the car.

Police say the children were released to a grandparent and the Department of Child Services was contacted.

Green faces several charges including neglect of a dependent.

She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.