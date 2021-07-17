EPD: Woman shoots and kills dog after being attacked

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say a woman was attacked by a dog Friday morning and ended up shooting and killing the animal.

According to an Evansville Police Department report, officers were called to the 1000 block of Baker Avenue just before 10 a.m. Friday morning for reports of a woman being bit by a dog.

EPD said the victim shot and killed the suspect’s black and white pit bull after it attacked her and another woman at the scene.

Animal Control responded and took the dog. The case is still an open investigation.