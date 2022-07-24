EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department made an arrest on July 24 around 1:30 a.m.

According to authorities, officers noticed a 2016 Gray Mazda 3SP speeding and pulled over the vehicle. Police say the car smelled of marijuana on the inside. Officers noticed a marijuana joint in the ashtray along with burnt residue in a glass pipe and a grinder all in plain view of the officers.

Reports say that the officers then removed both people in the car, Jennifer Kemp and Arianna Violet Vowles. Officers say they searched the car.

They found the following items in their search:

A glass jar labeled “Stoner Girl” filled with marijuana

A bag of assorted pills

A round case with multiple Hydrocodone pills

3 glass pipes with burnt residue

A pill bottle with methamphetamine

A scale

A joint

According to the police, Vowles was read her miranda rights and questioned her about the drugs. Vowles said they all belonged to her. Officers say they asked Vowles if she had anything on her and she said no.

Reports say that they found a bag of meth in Vowles’ sock when she was being booked. EPD says all the substances were tested to confirm their identity. Police say that the pills were identified as the following: 10 hydrocodone pills, 2.5 pills of Clonazepam, 44 pills of Dextroamphetamine and 1 pill of Oxycodone.

Reports say that Vowles was charged with the following crimes

CT 1 Controlled Substance- Possession of Methamphetamine

CT 2 Trafficking with Inmate- Controlled Substance

CT 3 Controlled Substance- Possession of a Schedule I, Ii, Iii, Iv, V

CT 4 Controlled Substance- Possession of Marijuana/hash/oil/hashish

CT 5 Controlled Substance- Possession of Paraphernalia

Vowles was transported to VCCC without incident.