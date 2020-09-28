EPO performs at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra held a concert at the Evansville Wartime Museum for the first time Sunday.

The concert was called “World War II Remembrance: A Veteran Salute Re-Imagined.”

The orchestra played tunes from the World War II era in remembrance of the 75th anniversary of the war ending.

“I never realized the impact that Evansville had on the war. It’s truly influential what they’ve done in terms of production during the war. And we want to share that and connect with our veterans today,” conductor Roger Kalia said.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)