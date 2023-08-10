HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors are donating pickleball paddles, portable pickleball nets, and packs of pickleballs to all 14 house of the Evansville Fire Department. The donation will be on August 10 at 9 a.m. in front of Station #1 at 750 SE 8th street in Evansville.

The gesture comes as a ‘thank you’ for the Fire Department’s efforts in extinguishing the massive fire over the New Year’s holiday weekend that took place in the Evansville warehouse the neighbors the two businesses.

“We were sparked with the idea when I drove by a local fire station and saw the first responders playing pickleballs outside during a break,” says Brock Lance, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Evansville Garage Doors. “We wanted to team up and give back as a thank you for all their hard work keeping the city safe.”

“When we were approached with the idea, we couldn’t wait to jump on the opportunity to donate our ONIX Pickleball paddles, balls, and nets to these brave men and women,” says Emily Patton, Brand Manager at Escalade Sports. “Pickleball is a great way to stay active and have fun. In addition to the equipment donation, Escalade is proud to host the firemen’s annual pickleball tournament, The Golden Paddle, inside Escalade’s building on our two indoor pickleball courts. We hope this small gesture shows how much we appreciate the incredible work they do every day.”