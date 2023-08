HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After nearly two weeks, an inmate who walked off a work detail in Hopkins County has been apprehended.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Madisonville Police Department found Charles A. Woodward. He had been participating in a work release program when authorities say he walked away and didn’t return.

Woodward has been charged with Escape 2nd Degree and is currently being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.