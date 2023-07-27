HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville African American Museum will host their Baptisttown Emancipation Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln School’s playground area on Saturday August 5.

The festival commemorates the August 8, 1863 Emancipation of Tennessee governor, Andrew Johnson’s enslaved persons. The festival will be a day of celebration for the whole family with food and other vendors, community resources onsite, inflatables, Boom Squad performance and special musical guest DeKar Baker & Friends.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn about the event or to submit a vendor application, visit evvaam.org for more information.