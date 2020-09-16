Evansville African American Museum now displays historical status marker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville’s African American Museum now has historical status recognition. It was formerly Lincoln Gardens Apartments. Built in the 1930’s, it was part of a federal housing project to give African Americans an affordable place to live.

Sondra Matthews’ family lived there for years, which is part of the reason why she worked to spare the building from being torn down. She hopes now that the museum has statewide recognition people will become curious about what the building meant to many Evansville families.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)

