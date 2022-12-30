EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.

According to a state report, within the plans is the building of a new General Aviation Terminal. The terminal will replace the current facility of Tri-State Aero Inc. and will provide 10,883 SF of new space for serving regional private flights.

Additionally, the Evansville Regional Airport is making plans to build a new 42,712 SF Maintenance and Storage Facility right near the main terminal.

A timeline for both projects has not been announced yet.