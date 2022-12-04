EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Local business High Score Play Two: Classic Arcade posted on social media about the struggles of owning a small business after they noticed someone had cracked their window.

“We have dedicated ourselves and our arcade to a few things: creating a fun, safe environment that any family can afford. The unfortunate reality is some people don’t respect the amount of time, effort and money it takes to provide this many things to do for one low price under one roof.”

According to the post, store owners were doing their weekend walkthrough when they noticed the window. They say at first, they thought it was an accident caused by a rogue air hockey puck, but two glass specialists assured them otherwise. Store owners say this means something was thrown or deliberately smashed against it to cause damage, a disheartening discovery for them and their growing supporters.

Reports say the repair will also cost the small business, several thousand dollars.

The business shines light on how it will affect their business which they attempt to keep reasonably priced saying, “That’s the reality of owning a small business. It’s also the reality of keeping our prices as low as possible so everyone can have a fun, safe and affordable environment. If we ever are forced to raise our prices? It’s because taking accountability is a foreign concept to some and unfortunately those shortfalls are ours to bear.”

They end the post by thanking those who do support their business, saying they appreciate their patrons and will continue to add more value to the arcade every week due to their supporters.

You can visit High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade’s Facebook page for more information on what they do to support their patrons and what you can do to support them.