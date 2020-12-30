Evansville candy shop reopens after having too much business

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – It’s been a tough year for restaurants across the country amid lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic but one Evansville candy shop reopened Tuesday after having a different kind of problem.

Sweet Schmitt’s candy, located on Main Street, had to close temporarily after receiving too many holiday orders. Still, owner Michael Schmitt said he’s grateful for the business.

“We are thankful and for everyone’s support and look forward to growing and being more able to take on more,” he said.

Schmitt said he expects the last of the orders to be completed and shipped this week and as a reminder, there’s just about a month and a half until Valentine’s Day.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS