EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church in Evansville is doing what what they can to help the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion.

The Grace of Christ Slavic Baptist Church held a cook-out fundraiser on April 2. Church members made American and Ukrainian food.

“It’s been millions of people for now that have been moved from their places. They couldn’t take anything, they don’t have anything. Probably 90 percent of the country is unemployed now,” said Pastor Victor Voronin.”So whatever people had in storage…they stored money, they stored food. Everything is being depleted by now.”

The money from the fundraiser will be used to help people in Ukraine with fuel costs and other necessities. The church is planning to do more fundraisers in the future.