EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Easter is one week away and a church in Evansville kicked off celebrations with an egg hunt.

The Well Church held its Easter Eggstravaganza Sunday afternoon.

Families were treated to food trucks and games.

This year’s easter egg hunt had about 12,000 eggs hidden around the church.

“We’ve been doing this for a while. Love it, love to be able to connect with the community, connect with the neighborhood. We’re a neighborhood church,” said lead pastor Mark Hurt. “Just to be able to say, ‘Hey we love you. We see you.’ Even if it’s something as simple as an egg hunt, hey, here have fun, laugh. Because there’s enough misery in the world and so an egg hunt, if it can bring you and your child some joy, it’s all worth it.”