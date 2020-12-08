Evansville City Council approves COVID-19 relief funds for renters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) —The Evansville City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve $750,657 in additional federal COVID-19 funds to assist residents facing eviction.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke asked the City Council to consider approving the allocation of emergency financial assistance for residents facing the end of the CDC eviction moratorium.

The Salvation Army and CAPE would be responsible for administering the relief.

Mayor Winnecke’s spokesman Noah Stubbs said the Mayor has worked with local agencies since the pandemic began to ensure over $3.25 million in federal funds have been allocated to assist residents experiencing financial hardships.

“A little over $500,000 will go to the Salvation Army and around $240,000 will go to CAPE, because both of those entities have the capacity to help roughly 500 or so households with their needs,” explained Kelley Coures, the executive director of the Department of Metropolitan Development for the City of Evansville.

Some city council members said they had questions about the timing.

“We don’t like how it’s been brought to us,” At-large Evansville City Councilman Jonathan Weaver said. “Typically you have a first reading, then two weeks later at the next council meeting you vote on it, so it seems to be a little rushed and we haven’t heard a good reason for that.”

Another item on the agenda Monday night that was ultimately withdrawn – would have expanded rights to tenants in the City of Evansville.

Eyewitness News first met George and Casey Dunn in July – when they were renting out their Evansville property to a friend, which they say ultimately turned into a living nightmare.

“I don’t know how big property owners go through this, we just have one rental property and it killed us,” explained Dunn.

Dunn’s property was damaged extensively over the summer. Now one ordinance introduced by Evansville City council member Zac Heronemus will set the framework for giving tenants more rights – something Dunn says should be the other way around.

“When you get trashy people in your homes, they are trashy people, it doesn’t matter what ordinances you have, it doesn’t matter what leases you sign, it doesn’t matter if you have any attorney and it’s notarized or stuff they don’t care,” Dunn said.

Even though the ordinance was withdrawn, it’s expected to be brought up again next year. Heronemus said now just wasn’t the right time.

“We want to make sure that what we are bringing together is something that has community input especially for those that could be impacted by it,” Heronemus said.

The Evansville City Council will meet again on December 14.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)