Evansville City Council approves partnership to fight gun violence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Winnecke outlined some of Evansville’s serious crime stats including how many shots have been fired this year, alone. He says this partership with the national network for safe communities will help towards improving the quality of life in various Evansville neighborhoods.

The Evansville City Council voted to approve funding for a partnership in which Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says is much needed to help with efforts to reduce crime in the community.

The city council voted, unanimously, to approve funding for this two-year partnership.

The NNSC is an internationally recognized action research center at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Representatives, who joined virtually, said NNSC provides proven evidence based, violence reduction strategies to communities across the country.

The partnership will cost the city $385,000 dollars, but the Mayor says it’s worth the investment.

“I think it’s one thing for a mayor to stand up and say yes we want this large investment, but I think it affirms our request when someone gets up and says let me tell you what’s happened to me and why I support this,” said Mayor Winnecke.

“I used to tell people Evansville is a great place to raise a family to raise kids, but in 2020 for some reason, both of my kids have experienced gun violence in their block,” said Evansville resident Pam Decker.

Mayor Winnecke stressed that there have been 3,382 shots fired in Evansville between 2016 and 2020. And 135 already in 2021.

“It’s all over the city, West side, East side, South side, North side. So this is not just an inner city problem, it’s a problem for the city as a whole. So we’re hoping this will address the problem and bring forth some resolution to the issue,” said CAJE Co-chair Floyd Edwards.

“We’re blessed to have the resources to do it. We’re blessed to have a group of community leaders who recognize it’s time to try something new,” Winnecke said.

As for next steps, Winnecke said they’ll start the work and one of those first pieces is to provide three to five years of crime data for the organization to analyze.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)