Evansville City Council fail to pass grant for affordable housing, after declaring racism a public health crisis

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring racism a public health crisis but failed to pass a $400,000 grant for affordable housing in minority communities.

During the Monday night City Council meeting, Council members declared racism a public health crisis.

The resolution was passed in a vote of 7 to 1.

But this wasn’t the only thing council members voted on that focused on community minorities.

A $400,000 grant for affordable housing by the memorial community housing corporation was presented to the Council.

The project would build new homes in areas including Tepe and Goosetown.

With only 8 council members present, the vote ended with 4 members for the project and 4 against it.

Missy Mosby defends her decision behind casting an opposing vote to grant the memorial community housing project from the city’s affordable housing fund.

The Council did pass a grant for 168,000 dollars to hope of Evansville for first-time homeowners to buy homes.

