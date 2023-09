HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A health scare won’t keep an Evansville city councilman’s name off the ballot this November.

Evansville city councilman Ron Beane was recently diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing treatment in the coming weeks. Beane is running for re-election this November.

He has been a member of the city council for the past four years. He says the form of cancer is treatable.