Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council voted in an eight to one vote to recognize Pride Month at their meeting on June 27. This month is the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots which started the June celebration of Pride Month on June 28,1969.

The Stonewall Riots were a series of protests over a violent police raid in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. It is known as the start of the Gay Liberation Movement and also the fight for LGBT rights.

Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera are credited for starting the Stonewall Riots. This eventually paved the way for more rights for the LGBT community which is celebrated every June.