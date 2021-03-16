Evansville city leaders discuss rash of violent crime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department said 23-year-old Keshon Hensley was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunburst Apartments.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide, but police have not yet released an information about possible suspects. Five years ago, Hensley was shot in the leg at the same apartment complex. He was charged during that incident with trespassing.

Sergeant Nick Winsett of the Evansville Police Department said that eleven shots fired have already been reported in the Fourth Ward in the first two months of 2021.

Sunburst Boulevard, especially at the Woodlawn Apartment complex, has seen an uptick in violent crimes. Evansville officials said crime is happening more often than not in the area.

Sergeant Winsett isn’t the only person concerned about the stats, so is city councilman Alex Burton who lives near the complex.

They’re both concerned that crime is not being reported. They said shots fired in the area are so common, people often assume someone else will call.



“It’s not how anything should be handled in the community. It’s not right, and it’s not ok. We have to get to a point where we are solving this issue,” said Burton.

Burton also blamed landlord negligence for the state of the property and the lack of safety for residents. He said Evansville Police Department offered to set up shop in the area, but the property owners didn’t take to it.

Officials agree on one thing. Something must be done immediately for the sake of that area and Evansville at-large.



“We have our fingers crossed, you know, we’re willing to try anything to see what would help,” said Winsett.



“If something is not established fast, quick and in a hurry. This summer is going to have a lot of gunshots, a lot of victims and and probably more death,” said Burton.

(This Story was originally published March 16, 2021)