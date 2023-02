EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect after they say an Evansville convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at Mike’s Food Market on East Riverside Drive just before 10 on Saturday night.

According to a police report, the suspect got away with $1,000.

Officers say they used a K9 to track the suspect but could not find them.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call EPD.