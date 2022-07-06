EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Tri-State experienced triple digit temperatures Tuesday, the Evansville Fire Department battled two overnight fires.

The first call came in shortly before midnight in the 2000 block of East Oregon Street.

A fire investigator tells Eyewitness News two vacant houses caught fire after what is likely a fireworks ignited between the them.

Crews had to break into both houses to put out the flames.

The fire was extinguished in a few minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At the same time, another fire broke out in the 1400 block of Linwood Avenue.

Crews say a detached garage caught fire.

The house the garage belonged did not catch fire but a home in a nearby alley sustained damage.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

No one was injured in either fire.