Evansville crews respond to overnight fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire.

Crews were called just after midnight to a house in the 2400 block of Joan Place, just east of Kentucky Avenue.

Evansville dispatchers, crews spent 45 minutes putting out the flames.

Evansville Police officers were also called to the scene to control traffic.

EFD is investigating to find out what caused the fire.

No word yet if anyone was home at the time the fire started.

