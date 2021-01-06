Evansville crews respond to vacant house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville fire crews responded to vacant house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire department arrived shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of West Oregon Street.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News the house has been without electricity for some time and that homeless people have been using the home.

The neighbor says he was able to alert the person inside of the fire.

The person was able to leave the home safely.

EFD says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A neighbor says a fireplace in the home may have been active at the time of the fire.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)