PEORIA, Ill. (WEHT) – PEORIA, Ill. (WEHT) – Evansville guard Jawaun Newton poured in a career-high 22 points on Saturday, but Evansville fell to Bradley 69-60.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)