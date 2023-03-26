EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville family was displaced after a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters were sent to a home in the 800 block of Gum St.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

Investigators said the fire started on the back porch and then spread into the

kitchen and attic space.

Firefighters believe discarded trash that had been burned started the fire.

The fire was ruled accidental.

According to a news release, the American Red Cross was called to help the family. CenterPoint was called to disconnect electricity to the home due to the damage.

No one was hurt.