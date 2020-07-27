Evansville family without home after apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is looking for a new home after an apartment fire late Sunday night.

Evansville Fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Park Drive at Heritage Apartments for a possible fire.

Crews tell Eyewitness News a neighbor heard a smoke alarm and noticed smoke coming out of the back window of the apartment.

EFD was able to put out the fire in just 12 minutes.

Investigators say the fire started in a bedroom and most of the damage was contained to that room.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the three adults and three children impacted by the fire.

EFD says this is the second fire in three days crews responded to with a working smoke detector.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)