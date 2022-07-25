EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local man from Evansville, Michael Dewayne Charles, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with four years probation. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release, Charles is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior multiple felony convictions in Vanderburgh county that include: sexual battery, burglary and domestic battery. Due to these prior crimes, Charles is considered an “Armed Career Criminal” under federal law and is subjected to enhanced penalties for possessing a firearm.

Court documents say that the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a bar parking lot of a suspect with a firearm. Police say that a deputy watched Charles push another guy against an SUV while brandishing a Kimbro 9mm handgun.

According to police reports, Charles proceeded to run away from the deputy. Reports say the suspect was apprehended, was interviewed and confessed to having the firearm. The pistol in question was found by police to have an obliterated serial number.

ATF worked with the sheriff’s office to investigate the case which is a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which brings all levels of law enforcement together with the communities they serve to make the neighbors safe for everyone by reducing violent crime.