EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have responded to fire on a windy Thursday night at an apartment complex on Lafayette Street.

The firefighters have had a busy night as they also previously responded on Thursday evening to a hotspot flare up at the Garvin Street fire.

Fire officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Our reporter says the firefighters on the scene are battling the flames and there is a plethora of smoke at the scene.

Two people were home in the building at the time of the fire, but our reporter says they got out uninjured along with a dog that was rescued as well. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters have put the fire out as of 10:30 p.m. Reports say at least three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

This story is developing and will updated as more information becomes available.