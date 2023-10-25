HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville fire crews spent more than an hour attempting to extinguish an overnight fire inside a business.

At around 1:00 a.m., a call came in for a fire at Kerry Ingredients on Park Street. Firefighters on scene said that the fire appears to have been contained to a ventilation system on the third and fourth floors of the building, and at one point the glow from the fire was visible from the roof. It took about ninety minutes to get the fire under control, due to fire crews having a challenging time getting to the area where the fire was located.

The fire is now out and there were no injuries, but an investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.