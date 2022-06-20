EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a garage fire from Sunday that ended with a suspect in custody.

EFD says crews were called to the 2800 block of North First Avenue Sunday around 2 p.m after several neighbors reported the fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire started in the garage and had burned the powerlines and impacted three other homes.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes.

The heat from the flames caused damage to two neighboring homes and a privacy fence.

The garage is considered a total loss.

Evansville Police was called. A suspect is now in custody after an arson report was filed.