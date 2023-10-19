HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Fire Department has purchased 35 new AEDs to replace aging units.

The purchase of the new units was made possible with assistance from the Deaconess Foundation and the Beth Stevenson Memorial Foundation. The Evansville Fire Department will also hold a press conference with Deaconess representatives and Dr. Peter Stevenson on October 19, at the EFD Administrative Offices at 550 SE 8th Street.

According to EFD, the press conference is meant to help spread the word about early CPR and the use of AED in an emergency situation.