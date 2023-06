HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On June 20, the Evansville Fire Department will dedicate its newest fire truck at 3:30 p.m. at the Ford Center.

The 2023 Pierce Pumper was built in Appleton, Wisconsin and cost approximately $654,000. The new fire truck will be dedicated to fallen fireman and 6-year veteran Kerry G. Postlewaite. The Evansville Fire Department says that it has been a long-standing tradition to memorialize their fallen brothers and sisters on new fire trucks.