EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) were called to a home on the 400 block of North Second Avenue just around 11 p.m. last night. The fire caused damage to two different structures.

Crews were called back to the location early this morning after the fire reignited.

There is still no word on what caused the fire or if there was anyone in the building when the fire broke out.

