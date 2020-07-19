Evansville firefighter honored after three decades of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three decades with the Evansville Fire Department, longtime firefighter Willie Ellis was honored with a drive by parade Saturday afternoon.

Ellis started working for the Evansville Fire Department in December of 1988.

Dozens of people turned out Saturday honking and cheering to celebrate his decades of service to the community.

Ellis says he couldn’t believe how many people showed up.

“It just shows if you try to do the right thing, then people appreciate it, and good things will happen. That’s what my concern is, that we do something positive for the community and I try to instill it in my children and they’re instilling it in their children. And then you have to treat everyone the way you want to be treated,” Ellis said.

Organizers gave out 150 meals to all parade members. Willie’s son, Willie Ellis Junior is also an Evansville firefighter.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)