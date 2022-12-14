EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several local firefighters received awards on Wednesday from the Fire Merit Commission for their brave action at a fire a few months ago.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Michigan St on July 22. Reports say firefighters ran inside to save 3-year-old Ophelia Young. The firefighters were able to transport the child but unfortunately she died at the hospital.

However, the bravery of the firefighters didn’t go unnoticed by District Chief, Mike Larson.

“It is my honor to call forward Lieutenant Jonathon Hare, Firefighter Dolton Grey and Firefighter Lucs Mattingly.”

The firefighters were presented with the Bronze Merit Award for their actions at that fire.