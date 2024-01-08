EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- Monday’s meeting was the first Evansville city council meeting of the year, and the first ever meeting for the 3 new at-large members.

Three new council members took their seat for the first time, and the common denominator between them: excitement for the future of Evansville.

Councilwoman Mary Allen says, “I’m really excited to engage, and see what people are excited about, and try to be a liaison, a voice, or try to make some tangible change”.

Councilman Courtney Johnson explains, “I’m ready to get to work, I’m happy we have a great team, and I’m excited to move this city forward”.

Councilman Paul Green says “I just want to try to put things in motion to try to create a more business-friendly Evansville, so that we can create more revenue to do the things that the people of Evansville asked us to do”.

Among the first votes of the year, the decision to give firefighters a pay raise, by 4 and a half percent.

The decision was unanimously voted into effect. Larry Zuber, President of the Evansville Professional Firefighters, expressed his gratitude to the council and former Mayor Winnecke for making this happen.

The next City Council meeting is January 23rd.