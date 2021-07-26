Evansville Firefighters train with life-like high structure simulation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The soon-to-be demolished 420 Main building had fire crews going in and out on Monday. District Fire Chief Mike Ewald told Eyewitness News these crews were training- going through a life-like simulation of what would happen during a high structure fire.

“In this case it was on the seventh floor, so our resources, our tools, our equipment, our water, we have to get to the seventh floor,” Ewald said.

Once they managed to get to the seventh floor, they found their way into a dark, smoky room.

“We had smoke covered floors. We had a victim to retrieve. A lot of accompanied teamwork going together to retrieve the victim and extinguish the fire with stretch hoses. It all played a part in medigating the incident,” said Captain Eric Gentry.

Once the scenario is over, firefighters gathered to discuss how they did.

“There’s always areas to improve, but overall everyone did a good job. Everyone worked together- it was good, clear, concise communication in everybody that was a part of it. I thought it went well,” Gentry said.

Giving them the opportunity to work hands-on in high structure settings for the occasions these high structure fires do occur in Evansville.

“If you don’t do something constantly, you may not be as proficient. It’s awesome to be able to do this training so that next time if it does happen unfortunately, we’ll be as prepared as we can be,” District Chief Amy Smith said.